Trump nearly 20 points ahead of Biden in Iowa poll

Former President Trump holds a nearly 20-point lead over President Biden in Iowa, a state former President Obama carried twice, according to a new poll.

The new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found 50 percent of likely voters will back Trump in November’s election, while 32 percent said they will vote for Biden. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received 9 percent of support, the poll found.

The Des Moines Register noted the figures are almost unchanged from the most recent Iowa poll in February, when Trump had 48 percent of support among likely voters to Biden’s 33 percent. Fifteen percent in the previous poll said they would vote for someone else.

However, Biden supporters in Iowa are slightly less likely to change their mind on who to support. Nineteen percent of Biden’s supporters said they might change their mind on who to vote for, while 24 percent of Trump’s supporters said their minds are not made up.

The poll also found that Biden’s approval rating remains low, with just 28 percent of Iowans approving of how the president has handled his job. This is a slight downtick from the 29 percent who approved of Biden in February’s poll.

While Trump has a comfortable lead in the state, the poll found he could have some trouble with independent women. Fifty-eight percent of independent women have an unfavorable view of Trump, while 41 percent have a favorable view, The Des Moines Register reported.

Trump has carried Iowa in the past two presidential elections, flipping the state back to Republicans after Obama won it in 2008 and 2012. Trump won Iowa in 2020 with about 53 percent of the vote.

The poll was conducted by Selzer & Company of Des Moines from June 9-14 among 806 Iowans. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

November’s election is set to be a likely rematch of the 2020 election, and recent polls have shown Trump and Biden heading toward another close race.

The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s national polling average shows Trump with about a 1-point lead over Biden based on 749 polls.

