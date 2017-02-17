Trump to name Republican media firm owner to run communications: reports

U.S. President Donald Trump shows Resolution 38, which nullfies the "stream protection rule", after signing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to tap a Republican media relations firm owner to oversee his White House communications, according to media reports on Friday.

Crossroads Media founder Mike Dubke is expected to be named White House communications director, CNN, NBC and Fox News reported, a move that could help spokesman Sean Spicer, who has handled both duties since Trump took office last month.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports, and Crossroads Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN, citing two administration officials, said the announcement could come as soon as Friday, adding that Dubke did not respond to a request for comment.

The appointment would help round out Trump's communications team, which also includes Hope Hicks, director of strategic communications, and Dan Scavino, director of social media.

Trump's previous choice to serve as director of communications, Jason Miller, declined the job in December.

Dubke's appointment could help shore up Trump's messaging efforts.

Spicer and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway gave differing accounts on Monday before Michael Flynn resigned from his post as national security adviser amid controversy over his contacts with Russia. Conway told a television network that Flynn had Trump's full confidence, while Spicer soon after told reporters that Trump was evaluating Flynn.

Conway also publicly endorsed Ivanka Trump products in a recent television interview, prompting a call by the Office of Government Ethics for disciplinary action for appearing to violate government ethics rules.

A graduate of Hamilton College in New York, Dubke helped launch another communications firm in Virginia, the Black Rock Group, according to Crossroads' website.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)