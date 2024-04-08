Trump moves to sue Judge Merchan to delay start of hush money trial

NEW YORK — Donald Trump moved to sue Justice Juan Merchan on Monday in yet another bid to delay the Stormy Daniels hush money case a week out from the expected start of the Manhattan trial.

The paperwork submitted to the 1st Department, Appellate Division was filed under seal and details of the suit were not immediately apparent. The New York Times reported that Trump’s attorneys plan to request a pause of a gag order prohibiting him from attacking the judge’s relatives and a change of venue.

Trump’s lawyers did not immediately wish to comment on the sealed filings, nor did a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump’s lawyers last week asked Merchan to recuse himself from the case for the second time — having failed when they last tried in August — alleging that Merchan’s daughter stood to profit from Trump’s prosecution at her job at a political firm that works with Democrats.

The effort by the former president is among nearly a dozen to delay what’s expected to be the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. The presumptive Republican nominee has pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies in the case alleging he covered up reimbursement to former fixer Michael Cohen to disguise a hush money scheme that included paying off Daniels and others to hide a series of sex scandals from voters and secure his victory in 2016.

