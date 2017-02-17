Trump To Mobilize National Guard Against Immigrants

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m. EST -- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer denied an Associated Press report Friday that claimed President Donald Trump's administration could soon mobilize nearly 100,000 National Guard troops to arrest millions of unauthorized immigrants nationwide

"There is no effort at all to round up, to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants," Spicer told White House press pool reporters, noting he would have liked the AP to ask him before tweeting its report. An AP reporter replied the organization had asked the White House press office for comment multiple times before publishing.

The breaking news immediately received a bevy of blowback from Democratic politicians and activists online, who vowed to counter Trump’s immigration policies at every turn.

"Let us not mince words about what this [order] would be," California Sen. Kamala Harris wrote. "A deportation force designed to break up families and deport millions of people."

Original story:

President Donald Trump will soon take action on his campaign promise to deport up to three million people immediately upon taking office. The White House administration is reportedly considering an executive order that would allow the president to mobilize nearly 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants nationwide, detaining and deporting those without proper documentation or criminal records, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has already been escalating its efforts to locate and detain immigrants throughout the U.S. since Trump took office on Jan. 20, after which he immediately signed executive orders banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations. The move was halted by several federal judges before eventually being blocked by a 9th Circuit court of appeals.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have since been occurring across the country, which usually are only used to detain undocumented immigrants with criminal records but has reportedly been used under Trump to detain dozens of immigrants without any offenses or criminal history whatsoever.

Trump is also reportedly planning to either overhaul or repeal former President Barack Obama's immigration reform initiative providing safety and resources to unauthorized child immigrants known as DREAMers.

