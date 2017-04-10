Trump To Miss Seder At White House

The Passover seder is a known tradition, which started at the White House in 2008

The White House is set to host a Passover seder on Monday night, but President Donald Trump will not attend, a White House official said.

"A few details are still being nailed down but as of now it seems the President will not be attending," White House spokeswoman Natalie Strom told The Washington Post in an email Monday. Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both practice Orthodox Judaism. However, it is not clear if they, too, would participate in the White House Passover seder.

Other Jewish members in Trump’s camp are Gary Cohn, director of National Economic Council, and Senior adviser Stephen Miller.

A White House official told TIME they were still mapping out Monday’s ceremonial event.

"Our tradition is still taking shape but this year it will be an opportunity for observant White House staff that can't be with their families to celebrate the holiday among friends," an official said via email.

The president has yet to speak on whether he would be continuing the ritual.

The Passover seder is a known tradition, which started by Former President Obama’s campaign staffers—three junior aides— in the basement of the Sheraton Hotel in Harrisburg because they were not able to make it home for Passover during the 2008 campaign trial. The then candidate later joined them. The following year, during Obama’s first year of his presidency, he made the White House seder a custom, inviting Jewish staffers and backers in the Old Family Dining Room.

The Passover holiday begins at sundown Monday. Jews across the world gather for a seder, to eat symbolic foods and retell the story of Jews’ freedom from slavery in Egypt.

In 2013, there were about 4.2 million American adults who claimed to be Jewish by religion, serving 1.8 percent of the U.S. adult population, according to the Pew Research Center.

