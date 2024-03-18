Trump mentions ‘bloodbath’ if he loses election during rally
ABC News’ Jon Karl reports on the incendiary comments made by former President Donald Trump at a recent campaign rally.
Productivity is rebounding after 15 years of no gains. That could help drive stocks higher.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to Selection Sunday and the bracket of 68. The trio shares what they think the committee got right, got wrong and what matchups we can't wait to watch in the early and potentially late rounds.
Head coach Doc Rivers recently told Giannis that it's OK to take a game off to rest his injured body.
An update on the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates will challenge the market rally in the week ahead.
While food prices moderated in February, they remain 22% higher than 2020 levels. The uptick in prices has turned more Americans to buy now, pay later options to buy food.
You never knew you needed these garden essentials — but you absolutely do.
It's been two years since the 35-year-old last appeared in an NBA game.
Aaron Rodgers' tenure as a vice presidential prospect lasted about three days.
A 1999 Alfa Romeo 166 luxury sedan in a British scrapyard.
His resignation means that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue prosecuting her sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and his associates.
A timeline of the sprawling election interference case against the former president in Georgia.
Not everyone was sad to see the three-time DPOY leave the game.
Autonomous vehicle technology startup Motional has secured a bridge loan that provides a temporary financial reprieve as the company searches for a longer-term source of funding, TechCrunch has learned. Motional CEO Karl Iagnemma told staff in a companywide email viewed by TechCrunch that the company's board of directors approved the bridge financing.
A 30-point drop in GOP support shows how quickly powerful politicians — particularly Trump — can sway the public when they take sides on a hot-button issue.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
Haiti is preparing for a transition of power, with the help of the U.S., after weeks of the country being overrun by deadly gang violence.
A home appraisal tells you the market value of your home and is required when you get a mortgage. Learn how an appraisal works and how much it could cost.
Executives from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame agreed Friday to a new contract with ESPN that will begin in 2026.
Over the years, TechCrunch has extensively covered data breaches. In fact, some of our most-read stories have come from reporting on huge data breaches, such as revealing shoddy security practices at startups holding sensitive genetic information or disproving privacy claims by a popular messaging app. It's not just our sensitive information that can spill online.