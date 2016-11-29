Donald Trump meets with Dan Quayle at Trump Tower

President-elect Donald Trump continued to meet with advisers and possible cabinet appointees at Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday. And he also met with a Republican supporter who entered the building virtually unrecognized, according to a pool report: former Vice President Dan Quayle.

Quayle strolled through the lobby accompanied by Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to Trump who stopped to pose for a photo with a fan who apparently didn’t want the former vice president in the frame.

Members of Trump’s transition team did not respond to questions as to why the president-elect was meeting with Quayle, though a source said that Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Quayle had breakfast together around 8 a.m. (Quayle, who was born in Indianapolis, has served as a member of both the House and Senate representing Indiana — Pence’s home state.)

Quayle told reporters upon leaving Trump Tower that he was “in the area” and stopped by to “offer personal congratulations” to the president-elect.

Former Vice President Dan Quayle and Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump's senior adviser, walk through the lobby at Trump Tower on Tuesday. (Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters)

“Things are in good hands,” Quayle said. “He’s moving forward, and he’s going to make America great again.”

Quayle reiterated that he supported Trump during the presidential campaign.

“As did Vice President Cheney, the two Bush vice presidents,” Conway added.

Trump is scheduled to have dinner with Mitt Romney, a possible choice for secretary of state, on Tuesday evening.