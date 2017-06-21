Trump Meets Poroshenko As US Imposes Sanctions On Russia Over Crimea

In what was reportedly called a “drop-in” visit by the White House, Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko met President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the Oval Office on Tuesday. Poroshenko praised Trump for his leadership during the visit which came on the same day as the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and organizations over Moscow’s activities in Crimea.

Ahead of his visit, Poroshenko’s office tweeted: "It is important that President of Ukraine will meet with President of the U.S. earlier than Putin." Trump is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, in July.

In a statement released by the White House after the two leaders met, Poroshenko was quoted as saying: “We're really fighting to bring freedom and democracy with your very strong support in security and defense — support of our defense, support of my 45 million nation, of the country who is the biggest in the European continent. And I'm absolutely confident that Ukraine is a story of success. I'm proud to have you, Mr. President, and United States as a co-sponsor to this story of success."

View photos Poroshenko and Trump More

Photo: Reuters

“And we very much admire of your leadership, of your very effective steps, because today includes two historic days – five months of your presidency and – when we launched the first peace plan – peace plan of Ukraine. And I'm absolutely confident that our effective coordination will bring the peace to our nation, to our land, and can support our territorial integrity and sovereignty," he asserted.

Read: Two Years After Crimea Annexation, Region Is A ‘Black Hole’ For Human Rights

During the meeting, Pence highlighted U.S. support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and Normandy format negotiations to implement the Minsk agreements, another White House press statement said. The vice president “stressed the importance of continued reforms to fight corruption, improve the business climate, and keep Ukraine's International Monetary Fund program on track," the statement said.

Poroshenko also met with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis. On June 14, Tillerson said the U.S. could not back away from the Minsk agreement. "I think it is important that we be given sufficient flexibility to achieve the Minsk objectives. It is very possible that the government of Ukraine and the government of Russia could come to a satisfactory resolution through some structure other than Minsk," Reuters reported.

View photos Tillerson-Poroshenko More