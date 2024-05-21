Trump Media lost $327 million last quarter. It's still valued at more than $6 billion.

Trump Media & Technology Group lost $327.6 million in the first quarter, per an earnings report.

The Monday filing revealed that TMTG earned a revenue of $770,500 in the first three months of the year.

The company's current market cap is over $6 billion.

The parent company of Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media company, lost $327.6 million in the first quarter, per its Monday earnings report.

Trump Media & Technology Group went public via SPAC at the end of March after it merged with Nasdaq-listed Digital World Acquisition Corp. The bulk of its first-quarter losses — $311 million — were related to the merger, per the SEC filing.

Truth Social earned $770,500 in revenue from advertising, according to the earnings report, which is down from $1.1 million the same time last year.

TMTG, which is listed as DJT, was trading at about $48 after hours and has a market cap of over $6 billion.

On Monday, TMTG also said in a filing that it was subject to an inquiry from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a self-regulatory organization. It was related to trading before the announcement of the SPAC merger, TMTG said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

