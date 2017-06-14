Trump to mayor of sinking island: Don't worry about sea level rise

Sea level rise caused by global warming is threatening the existence of the tiny community of Tangier Island, Virginia, located in Chesapeake Bay.

Yet a CNN report on the town's plight appears to have prompted President Donald Trump to call the town's mayor to assure him that his town will not succumb to rising seas by the middle of this century, despite what scientists predict.

Instead, Trump told mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge in a phone call on Monday that residents of Tangier Island have nothing to fear when it comes to rising sea levels.

SEE ALSO: Apple is investing $1 billion in clean energy with this unique approach

“He said we shouldn’t worry about rising sea levels,” Eskridge told The Washington Post. “He said that ‘your island has been there for hundreds of years, and I believe your island will be there for hundreds more.’”

Eskridge, for his part, does not believe that the town's flooding issues are a result of global warming, according to the Post's interview with him.

View photos Map of Tangier Island, Virginia, with 5 feet of sea level rise. More

Image: climate central

“Like the president, I’m not concerned about sea level rise,” he said. “I’m on the water daily, and I just don’t see it.”

Eskridge blames erosion for his town's flooding problems, though increased erosion is one result of rising sea levels.

Even as the town slips into the sea, with flooding now becoming a regular part of living on the island, residents nonetheless are mainly supporters of the president. According to the Post, Trump received 87 percent of the vote on the island.

Yet whether the mayor sees it or not, the ocean is rising due to warming waters and melting land-based ice sheets and glaciers caused in large part by human emissions of greenhouse gasses.

Nature doesn't care whether one believes in a phenomenon in order for it to take place.

According to Climate Central, a research and journalism organization, in Tangier Island, sea level has risen by 9 inches in the past 34 years alone. Climate Central scientists project a middle-range scenario (i.e. not worst case) in which 5.1 feet of increase would occur there by 2100.

Since sea level rise raises the floor that waves and storm surges launch from, it makes coastal floods more severe and frequent.

The odds of damaging floods in Tangier, for example, are projected to skyrocket during the next few decades. The highest flood on record in Tangier is 4.1 feet, set in 2006, Climate Central found. Yet between now and 2030, there will be a 35 percent risk of a potentially catastrophic 5-foot flood, Climate Central found, but this would rise to a 100 percent likelihood by 2100.

View photos Tangier Island mayor James "Ooker" Eskridge, on his boat on May 17, 2017. More