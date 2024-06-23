Trump may have tarnished image of US politics but blaming him solely is unfair | Opinion

In a world as turbulent as current politics, it’s only natural to hear endless arguments between partisan candidates. In the 2024 presidential election cycle, both sides are gearing up to project their voices the loudest through any means necessary. Yet, the recent conviction of former President and leading Republican nominee Donald Trump is just the latest scandal to send shockwaves through the national political landscape.

Trump’s paying of hush money to swiftly stifle allegations of affairs was swept under the rug four years ago but has now been acknowledged by numerous sources, including those with links to Trump. In the grand buildup to the 2016 presidential election, while Trump made national news by securing the Republican nomination, he and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, were doing all they could to protect Trump’s image as a good businessman. As this drama unfolds, Trump’s criminal trial and conviction in New York only support the mounting evidence that the broader future of American politics has been sorely tainted by Trump’s actions.

The hush-money payments have put two people in particular in the limelight: Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. The high bribes (upward of $100,000) were paid to prevent these women from coming forward with damaging information that could have derailed Trump's chances of winning the 2016 presidency. Daniels had previously spoken out about Trump’s so-called relationship with her, but nothing of significance in terms of charges had been filed. Yet, when local Manhattan prosecutors gathered enough information about the massive web of lies, Trump was formally charged. While paying someone to remain silent isn’t necessarily a crime, falsifying business records to cover up secretive payments is illegal. This concealment via a mangle of cover-ups worries Trump supporters because it can harm his prospects in the 2024 election.

Cohen, Trump’s attorney, bought Daniels’ silence for $130,000. When Trump eventually won the presidency over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump’s company was able to reimburse Cohen through incremental payments under “corporate legal expenses.” Cohen, who was convicted and sentenced to prison for his scheming, has since been released. He was a main witness in Trump’s trial.

But putting the blame solely on Trump for the current tarnished image of U.S. politics would be unfair. Simply put, he remains a small instance in a larger national problem that has been subtly permeating politics. The polarizing hyper-partisanship we see today has roots deep in American society and history, forging an environment filled with toxicity and subjective narratives rather than truthful discourse. Unwavering in our commitment to the foundations of democracy, we must remember to place our trust in our core values and strive to ensure an equitable and honest political process for all members of the nation, regardless of political leanings.

From former President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal to the present day, Americans have received stark wake-up calls in the political domain. This time, we must demand greater transparency and integrity from our leaders. Without holding politicians accountable, there is no way we can prosper together as a nation. What is wrong, is inarguably wrong. The future health of our democracy depends on measures being taken to regain the unity and integrity of the American political system.

Alex Seojoon Kim

Alex Seojoon Kim is a high school student in Stillwater.

