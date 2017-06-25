Trump May Be Sleep Deprived Because Of Twitter

It is common knowledge that President Donald Trump uses Twitter as a weapon that he can wield to virtually snap back at his enemies. But political experts have started blaming the popular social media platform for keeping the president awake at night, leading to serious sleep deprivation.

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump had calculated in February 2017 that Trump spent more time tweeting “real” news to the public than he spent paying attention to intelligence briefings in the first month of his presidency. After being inaugurated to office, the president reportedly dedicated 13 hours to social media and merely six hours to intelligence briefings.

However, more than his frequency of tweeting, it was the schedule of his tweets that shocked many, who started suspecting that Trump might not be catching enough sleep at night. During his initial days at the White House, Trump posted Twitter messages between 3:30 a.m and 5:30 a.m. EDT.

Read: Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Seminars At Town Halls

“He’s in the no more than four hours a night range,” Trump’s biographer Gwenda Blair said. “He has made a big deal of saying he never sleeps and people who sleep are lazy.”

In this regard, Trump’s perception of sleep has been likened to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. She too would rarely sleep beyond four hours every day, also forcing her government officials to stay awake past bedtime with her.

"She slept four hours a night on weekdays," says Sir Bernard Ingham, Thatcher’s press secretary, BBC reported. "I wasn't with her at weekends. I guess she got a bit more then."

View photos Donald Trump More

Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Drake

Read: Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Seminars At Town Halls

But while Thatcher would often be up at night working on a speech and striving to be the “best-informed person in the room,” Trump is seen striving to discredit the media, portraying him in a negative light by boasting about his achievements. According to the biographer, the president will never be spotted pouring over a book or in deep thought over some intelligence briefing late at night.

“Not a reader, as we know,” Blair, said. “Doesn’t spend time on introspection or meeting advisers, much less chewing through briefing books. He’s there in front of a big TV and with an unsecured cellphone, tweeting away.”

Even when Twitter has not come into existence and Trump was not yet voted the most powerful man on earth, the business tycoon-turned-president found other ways of keeping abreast of what the reporters were saying about him.

“…he was on the phone constantly to reporters,” Blair reported. “Now he tweets. Whatever degree of filtering reporters provided at the time, now he’s got a better megaphone with Twitter … Distract, distract, distract. He’s distracting now to keep attention away from the implications of his policies. It’s a hugely ramped-up version of what he did in his whole career.”

One of Trump’s latest tweets sent just after midnight that almost introduced a new, apparently meaningless word to the urban dictionary — “Covfefe” — set off a stream of speculations, most of which pointed to the president’s lack of sleep making him mistype on social media.