Trump Making Good On Pledge To Throw Out Clean Power Plan: Reports

Speaking to a cheering crowd about the Clean Power Plan in Alabama last month, Trump suggested the legislation was as good as dead. “Did you see what I did to that? Boom, gone,” he said. (Aaron Bernstein/Reuters)

President Donald Trump’s administration is taking a significant step to scrap the Clean Power Plan that aims to reduce power plant emissions, following through on the president’s repeated vows to repeal the Obama-era anti-pollution policy.

The Environmental Protection Agency soon will issue a “proposal to repeal” the Clean Power Plan, The New York Times and Reuters reported Wednesday, citing an internal EPA document. The EPA intends to develop a replacement rule “similarly intended to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from existing fossil-fueled electric utility generating units,” according to the agency document. The EPA will seek recommendations from the public about possible replacements, the document adds.

Trump has repeatedly condemned the Clean Power Plan, calling it “stupid” and a “crushing attack on American industry.” In March, he signed an executive order demanding that the EPA review the policy.

As Vox explained, the Clean Power Plan can only be repealed if a new rule-making process is undertaken. That process, however, could take “years,” Janet McCabe, who was head of the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation during former President Barack Obama’s tenure, told Reuters.

That timeline contradicts Trump’s declaration last month t hat the policy was already as good as dead. “Did you see what I did to that? Boom, gone,” he told a cheering crowd in Alabama, referring to the Clean Power Plan.

The EPA has taken an initial step toward overturning an Obama-era climate change initiative, the Clean Power Plan https://t.co/iexXzk1Mvepic.twitter.com/B7OAqRRPTE — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) October 4, 2017

The Clean Power Plan was hailed as the strongest action ever taken by a U.S. president to combat climate change when it was unveiled in 2015. Despite the support of scientists and environmentalists, the policy has had no shortage of opponents.

More than two dozen states challenged the Clean Power Plan in court, prompting the Supreme Court to temporarily block it. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals had set a deadline for Friday to hear from the EPA on how it plans to move forward with the policy.

The Clean Power Plan, which aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions from power plants by 32 percent by 2030, was widely seen as the most important tool in the federal government’s arsenal to helping the U.S. meet its Paris Climate Agreement goals and a centerpiece of Obama’s anti-pollution policies.

Trump announced in May that the U.S. would withdraw from the global climate deal. The U.S. is only one of three countries not in the accord.