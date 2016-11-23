Trump Makes 2 Cabinet Picks

President-elect Donald Trump filled two more positions in his administration Wednesday but uncertainty swirled over whether former rival Ben Carson would accept a post.

Trump nominated billionaire Betsy DeVos as education secretary and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

A spokesman for Carson said the retired neurosurgeon had accepted an offer to become secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development but later retracted the statement, saying no decision had been made. Carson confirmed Tuesday he was under active consideration for the job.

DeVos, a Republican activist from Michigan, is the wife of billionaire Richard DeVos Jr., the son of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos Sr., and a strong proponent of school choice. The announcement brought swift reaction from National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen Garcia, who said in a statement DeVos supports a corporate agenda “to privatize, deprofessionalize and impose cookie-cutter solutions to public education.”

Haley, 44, said she hadn’t campaigned for a Cabinet position and didn’t expect one since she often was at odds with Trump during the campaign, having described herself as not a fan of the real estate mogul. Trump called her “weak on illegal immigration.”

In nominating Haley, however, Trump praised her as someone with “a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation.” Haley, who is the first minority and youngest of his nominees so far, said she accepted the appointment out of a sense of duty. She has no background in foreign policy.

Retired Gen. David Patraeus, ousted as head of the CIA amid revelations he had turned over secrets to a lover who was writing his biography, told the BBC he would serve in the Trump administration if asked.

Here’s who Trump has selected for his administration so far:

Chief of staff: Republican party Chairman Reince Priebus

Chief White House strategist: Stephen K. Bannon, head of alt-right Breitbart News

Attorney general: Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.

CIA director: Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan.

National security adviser: retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn

Education secretary: billionaire Republican activist Betsy DeVos

