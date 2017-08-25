Trump likely to rescind Obama 'Dreamer' program: media reports

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to rescind an Obama-era policy that protects nearly 600,000 immigrants who entered the country illegally as children and are known as "Dreamers," according to media reports on Friday.

Trump's decision on whether to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, policy could be announced as early as next week, reported ABC News, citing multiple sources.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions discussed the program with senior White House officials on Thursday, and the Department of Homeland Security sent the White House a recommendation on what to do earlier this week, according to NBC.

Department of Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan denied that the department had made any recommendations on DACA to the White House. "There have been continuing discussions about DACA but nothing has been determined," Lapan told Reuters.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Friday that the program continues to be under review.

Trump had pledged on the election campaign trail to scrap all of former President Barack Obama's executive orders on immigration, including DACA.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said it would be a "moral disgrace" to end the DACA policy. "America is the only country these DREAMers call home, and they don't deserve to be thrown back in the shadows," Perez said in a statement.

Ten Republican state attorneys general in June urged the Trump administration to rescind the DACA program going forward, while noting that the government did not have to revoke permits that had already been issued.

If the federal government did not withdraw DACA by September 5, the attorneys general said they would file a legal challenge to the program in a Texas federal court.

The 10 who signed the letter represent the states of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Nebraska, Arkansas, South Carolina, Idaho, Tennessee, West Virginia and Kansas.

A larger coalition of 26 Republican attorneys general had challenged the Obama-era policy covering illegal immigrant parents, known as DAPA, that had been blocked by the courts before it took effect. The Department of Homeland Security rescinded that policy earlier this year.

