Trump legal team launches counter-offensive after guilty verdict

Donald Trump and his attorney Todd Blanche exit the courthouse after Trump was found guilty following his trial in New York on Thursday.

Donald Trump and his attorney Todd Blanche exit the courthouse after Trump was found guilty following his trial in New York on Thursday. Photograph: Getty Images

Donald Trump’s legal team has embarked on a counter-offensive a day after the former president made history by becoming the first ex-US president and presidential candidate to become a convicted felon following a momentous verdict in a New York court.

With the 2024 presidential election campaign propelled deep into uncharted territory, Todd Blanche, Trump’s attorney, went on national television to make a spirited though measured defense of his client, vowing to lodge an appeal against Thursday’s judgment.

The jury in a Manhattan courtroom found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying documents related to hush money paid to an adult film actor, Stormy Daniels, shortly before the 2016 presidential poll.

Appearing on NBC, Blanche insisted Trump’s defense had not been given “a fair shake” during the trial but predicted that they would be vindicated on appeal.

Related: ‘I’d enjoy seeing him go to prison’: voters react to guilty verdict in Trump trial

“We’re going to appeal and we’re going to win on appeal,” Blanche told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie. “That’s the goal. The goal is … to appeal quickly and hopefully be vindicated quickly.”

He said the legal team had been unsurprised by the guilty verdict, adding: “We didn’t think we were going to get a fair shake in Manhattan. There’s a lot of evidence that should have gotten in that didn’t come in.”

Trump now faces the prospect of rewriting the record books further if he gets sent to jail when the judge, Juan Merchan, holds a sentencing hearing on 11 July, four days before the Republican national convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is scheduled to be officially anointed as the party’s presidential nominee.

Some analysts predict that the prospect of a custodial sentence has risen because of Trump’s repeated breaking of gag orders during the six-week trial and his condemnation of Merchant as “corrupt and conflicted” after Thursday’s verdict.

But Blanche played down that possibility, pointing to Trump’s advanced age and his previous lack of a criminal record.

“Under the guidelines and the rules of the court … President Trump would not face a day in prison,” he said. “Putting aside the fact he was president of the United States, the conduct that we’re talking about, he is 78, 79 years old [Trump is 77]. He’s a grandfather, a husband, a father. He should not go to prison.”

The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, who led the case against Trump and was also attacked by the former president, has yet to announce if he will request a prison sentence.

With Republicans reacting to the verdict in unison with fury, speculation was rife about how the fallout might affect the presidential contest between Trump and Joe Biden, with polls showing a close race which the GOP presumptive nominee narrowly leads in several key battleground states.

Writing in Politico, John Harris predicted that the newly minted image of Trump as a convicted felon among a segment of swing voters could give Biden a vital edge come November.

“Trump’s only path to victory is a coalition that includes many Republicans and independents who find him deplorable but think a second Biden term would be even more so,” he wrote. “That is why – even as the full consequences likely will emerge slowly – this week was easily the worst so far this year for Trump and the best for Biden … It does mean that many voters who don’t much like Biden received an emphatic, unambiguous reminder of why they don’t like Trump.”

Trump trial coverage: read more