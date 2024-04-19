Trump’s legal problems continue to mount
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on Feb. 15, 2024, in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images)
The post Trump’s legal problems continue to mount appeared first on NC Newsline.