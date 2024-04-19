Trump’s legal problems continue to mount

TechCrunch

Artificial intelligence has been in the crosshairs of governments over how it might be misused for fraud, disinformation and other malicious online activity; now a U.K. regulator wants to explore how AI is used on the other side: in the fight against malicious content when it involves children. Ofcom, the regulator charged with enforcing the U.K.'s Online Safety Act, it plans to launch a consultation on how AI and other automated tools are used today, and can be used in the future, to proactively detect and remove illegal content online, specifically to protect children from harmful content and to identify child sex abuse material previously hard to detect. The move coincides with Ofcom publishing research showing that younger users are more connected than ever before: among children as young as 3 or 4 years old, some 84% are already going online; and nearly one-quarter of 5-7 year-olds surveyed already own their own smartphones.