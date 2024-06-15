Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Arizona: Poll

(The Hill) — Former President Trump is leading President Biden by seven points in Arizona, a new poll found.

The survey, conducted by Rasmussen Reports, found that 47 percent of the state’s likely voters say if the election were held today, they would vote for Trump. About 40 percent said they would vote for Biden.

Arizona is a key swing state that went for Trump in 2016. Biden narrowly won it in 2020 by less than 11,000 votes.

The former president hit the campaign trail last week, shortly after being convicted in his criminal hush money trial, rallying voters in Phoenix.

While Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, holds the lead according to the survey, 9 percent of Arizonans say they would choose someone other than Trump and Biden. Roughly 3 percent are undecided, per the survey.

If third-party candidates are added — including independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein — Trump’s support would drop to 41 percent. Biden would also lose support, dropping to 37 percent, according to the poll.

Among Copper State voters, the economy and border security are the most important issues, the survey found. Around 62 percent of respondents say they support sending troops to the state’s southern border shared with Mexico to stop the flow of illegal immigrants.

Arizona is one of the states where Trump and his allies allegedly made attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Concerns about election integrity remain an important issue, with 60 percent of respondents saying they are worried cheating could also affect November’s election.

According to polling index from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ, Trump has a 60 percent chance of winning the state this time around.

The Rasmussen survey was conducted from June 11-13 among 750 likely Arizona voters and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

