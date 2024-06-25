Trump lawyers ask classified documents case judge to suppress evidence from Mar-a-Lago raid

FORT PIERCE — On Tuesday, June 25, Donald Trump’s attorneys will ask the judge overseeing his classified documents case to throw out evidence collected at his Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as recordings made by one of his former attorneys.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon will consider barring prosecutors from using boxes of records FBI agents took from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022. Trump's attorneys say the warrant used to justify the search was misleading, in part because it did not include details of an internal Justice Department debate about whether the search was an appropriate step.

Special Counsel Jack Smith's team of prosecutors say the warrant application was not misleading, and that the judge who approved it used a “common-sense determination that there was probable cause that evidence of a crime would be found in the location to be searched.”

Tuesday’s is expected to be the last in a series of back-to-back proceedings that began Friday. Prosecutors debated with Trump's attorneys over the legality of Smith’s appointment, as well as a potential gag order on the former president. Cannon has not yet ruled on either issue.

She has been scrutinized over her handling of the case, both for taking months to issue rulings and for entertaining dubious legal claims — all of which make a trial before the presidential election in November unlikely.

Cannon has not hinted at a potential trial date since she postponed it in May. Prosecutors have suggested that it could begin in early July, while Trump’s lawyers have argued it should start no earlier than August. The Republican National Convention is scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

Tuesday's argument will begin in a sealed hearing at 11 a.m. The proceedings will be open to the public in the afternoon. Neither Trump nor his co-defendants, Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, attended this month's hearings.

Accused of hoarding classified documents and thwarting the government's efforts to retrieve them, all three have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump attorneys ask judge suppress evidence from FBI Mar-a-Lago raid