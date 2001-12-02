Trump launches new TV ad blitz

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign unveiled a new TV ad on Monday that characterized Hillary Clinton’s agenda as “more of the same, but worse.”

“In Hillary Clinton’s America, the middle class gets crushed, spending goes up, taxes go up, hundreds of thousands of jobs disappear,” a narrator darkly warned in the commercial.

The ad then switched to an upbeat tone. “In Donald Trump’s America, working families get tax relief, millions of new jobs created, wages go up, small businesses thrive,” the narrator continued. “The American dream: achievable.”

The spot was apparently part of the Trump campaign’s new ad campaign, which is planned to total more than $10 million across nine swing states, according to the Associated Press. The wire service reported that he had previously spent about $5 million on ads.

Trump didn’t launch his first TV ad of the general election until Aug. 19, a delay that confused some election experts as he fell behind Clinton in the polls. His first commercial, which was focused on illegal immigration, accused the Democratic nominee of advocating open borders.

In contrast, Clinton and her allied super-PACs have for weeks been flooding the airwaves with tens of millions of dollars in ads. Last week alone, Clinton’s campaign released TV spots highlighting Trump’s comments about African-Americans, depicting him as a reckless when it comes to national security, and hitting him for manufacturing products overseas.