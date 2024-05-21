Trump lashes out after DOJ reveals classified documents were found in ex-president’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump has furiously reacted after an unsealed opinion revealed that classified documents were found in his bedroom during a raid of his Mar-a-Lago property (AP)

Donald Trump has lashed out once again at Joe Biden and the US Department of Justice after classified documents were found in his bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.

The former president, in a typically loud post on his social media platform Truth Social, claimed that FBI agents had been authorized to use “deadly force” during the “unconstitutional” raid of his Florida property.

Four documents marked “classified” were found in Mr Trump’s personal bedroom, according to a newly unsealed opinion by by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell.

The 87-page document found prosecutors had presented compelling evidence that the former president had knowingly stashed national security documents in his home and then tried to conceal them when the DOJ tried to retrieve them.

In his online post, Mr Trump wrote: “WOW! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the ‘Icebox,’ and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, in their Illegal and UnConstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE.

“NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE — 25TH AMENDMENT.”

The FBI’s August 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago confirmed that dozens of other classified documents remained on the property. In her opinion Judge Howell noted there were at least two more rounds of classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago following additional searches.

“Two months after the former president yielded 38 unique classified documents to the government on June 3, 2022, the government discovered over 100 additional classified documents stored in Mar-a-Lago during execution of the August 8, 2022 search warrant that the former president had failed to deliver,” the opinion stated.

“The documents were classified to levels as high as TOP SECRET, with some documents bearing additional sensitive compartment indications; undoubtedly, these documents contained national defense information.”

It went on: “More classified-marked documents still were uncovered in November 2022 in a leased storage unit, in December 2022 in the Office at Mar-a-Lago, and apparently sometime thereafter in the former president’s own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.”

Judge Howell’s opinion was unsealed along with a large batch of other previously secret grand jury-related documents stemming from the investigation into Mr Trump for withholding reams of classified documents after leaving office in 2021, including some of the nation’s most sensitive military secrets.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon released the batch of documents on Tuesday after lengthy negotiations with special counsel Jack Smith’s team and the former president’s lawyers.

In her opinion Judge Howell later wrote that: “Notably, no excuse is provided as to how the former president could miss the classified-marked documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.”