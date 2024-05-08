Trump knocks gag order, saying ‘sleazeballs, lowlifes, and grifters’ can speak out

Former President Trump on Wednesday complained about the gag order limiting him from attacking witnesses, jurors and court staff in his New York hush money case, calling it unfair that others could speak out while he could not.

“It is a really bad feeling to have your Constitutional Right to Free Speech, such a big part of life in our Country, so unfairly taken from you, especially when all of the sleazebags, lowlifes, and grifters that you oppose are allowed to say absolutely anything that they want,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“It is hard to sit back and listen to lies and false statements be made against you knowing that if you respond, even in the most modest fashion, you are told by a Corrupt and Highly Conflicted Judge that you will be PUT IN PRISON, maybe for a long period of time,” he added, claiming the gag order was part of a “sophisticated hit job” coming out of the White House.

There is no evidence the Biden White House has had any involvement in Trump’s legal cases.

The gag order in the hush money case bars Trump from hurling insults at witnesses, jurors, prosecutors, court staff and the judge’s family. It doesn’t bar him from attacking Judge Juan Merchan or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), both of whom Trump goes after daily.

Trump has lambasted the restrictions, asserting they violate his First Amendment rights to respond to political attacks, which he says he should be entitled to do as the presumptive Republican nominee for president in November’s election.

Merchan has fined Trump for 10 separate violations of the gag order, totaling $10,000, and this week warned further violations could warrant incarceration. Trump told reporters he would be willing to go to jail for violating the gag order.

“This judge has given me a gag order and said you’ll go to jail if you violate it,” he told reporters on Monday. “And frankly, you know what, our Constitution is much more important than jail. It’s not even close. I’ll do that sacrifice any day.”

