Trump killed by the Republican Party. American values are next. That's nothing to rejoice.
I mourn the loss of the Republican Party
Even though I consider myself to be a Democrat, I have voted for many Republicans during my almost 50 years of going to the ballot box.
This is because, most of all, I believe that our government is doomed unless we have good, decent people from both political parties who want to serve all the people and who want all of us to have a better life.
Sadly, as the Republican Party has morphed into the Trump Party, I know I can never vote for any Republican.
The Trump Party is designed to enrich and give power to the few at the expense of the many. It is determined to weaken our American form of democracy and to bring authoritarianism to the country. It is constructed to promote an extremist white, evangelical nationalism.
In short, it works to bring to a halt those American values so eloquently written into the Declaration of Independence and other documents.
So, while some may celebrate the conviction of Donald Trump, I mourn the direction members of the Trump Party (the now defunct Republican Party) have taken.
I grieve the loss of our state and our country.
Mark Hiser, Dublin
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: I mourn death of Republican Party. Can't celebrate Trump's conviction.