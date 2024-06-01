Trump killed by the Republican Party. American values are next. That's nothing to rejoice.

I mourn the loss of the Republican Party

Even though I consider myself to be a Democrat, I have voted for many Republicans during my almost 50 years of going to the ballot box.

This is because, most of all, I believe that our government is doomed unless we have good, decent people from both political parties who want to serve all the people and who want all of us to have a better life.

Sadly, as the Republican Party has morphed into the Trump Party, I know I can never vote for any Republican.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 31: Anti-Former President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump protestors gather at Trump Tower on May 31, 2024 in New York City. The former president was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776154185 ORIG FILE ID: 2154813102

The Trump Party is designed to enrich and give power to the few at the expense of the many. It is determined to weaken our American form of democracy and to bring authoritarianism to the country. It is constructed to promote an extremist white, evangelical nationalism.

In short, it works to bring to a halt those American values so eloquently written into the Declaration of Independence and other documents.

So, while some may celebrate the conviction of Donald Trump, I mourn the direction members of the Trump Party (the now defunct Republican Party) have taken.

I grieve the loss of our state and our country.

Mark Hiser, Dublin

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: I mourn death of Republican Party. Can't celebrate Trump's conviction.