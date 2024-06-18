Trump Just Made His Most Extreme Threat Yet for If He Loses Election

Donald Trump elaborated on a shocking threat during his visit to Racine, Wisconsin, Tuesday, warning the crowd that the country will be pushed into World War III if he isn’t re-elected in November.

“Under Crooked Joe Biden, the world is in flames, our border is overrun, inflation is raging, Europe is in total chaos, the Middle East is exploding, Iran is emboldened, China is on the march, and the worst, most incompetent, most corrupt president in history is going to drag us into World War III,” Trump said.

President Trump in Wisconsin: "Under Crooked Joe Biden, the world is in flames, our border is overrun, inflation is raging...and the worst, most incompetent, most corrupt president in history is going to drag us into World War 3." pic.twitter.com/7WSW8rasBy — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 18, 2024

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee had previously used the bleak image while speaking to attendees at CPAC in February, framing a Biden-led U.S. as not just causing the imagined international war, but also losing it.

“We won’t even be in World War III, we’ll be losing World War III with weapons the likes of which nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said at the Nazi-attended conservative conference. “These are the stakes of this election. Our country is being destroyed. And the only thing standing between you and its obliteration is me. It’s true.”