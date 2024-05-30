Trump jury verdict prompts reactions across battleground Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump was convicted by a New York jury on 34 felony counts in a hush money trial Thursday, setting off reaction across the key swing state of Wisconsin.

Trump in a statement called the verdict a "disgrace" and said the "real verdict" would be at the Nov. 5 election that is expected to be a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden.

"After this travesty of justice, our judicial system will never be the same. How can this not be considered the most egregious example of election interference?" Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson tweeted.

The sentencing is scheduled for four days before the Republican National Convention is set to begin in Milwaukee, where Trump is expected to accept the party's nomination for president.

In a statement, a Biden campaign spokesperson said the verdict "does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president."

Here are other reactions from around Wisconsin:

Former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson

I think it’s going to pretty much cement Donald Trump being elected the next President of the United States. People see this trial as a political vendetta against Trump by the Biden administration, and I think people are gonna vote accordingly.

Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden

In a statement, he said it was a "dark day for our nation" and that he was "disgusted by the verdict."

Hilario Deleon, Republican Party of Milwaukee County chairman

Deleon said in a statement that the verdict marked "a dark day for the Republic" and that the trial was a "political persecution of the leading candidate of the opposition party."

"This doesn’t change anything in my opinion, and instead makes me and millions of other people want to vote for Donald J. Trump even more," he wrote. "November 5th here we come!"

