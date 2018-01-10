Trump, after judge halts end to DACA, says U.S. court system 'unfair'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, after a federal judge blocked his move to end the DACA program protecting young immigrants brought to the United States illegally by their parents, on Wednesday blasted the U.S. court system as "unfair."

"It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

