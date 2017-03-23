Trump Jr. called a 'disgrace' for criticizing London mayor

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington for the presidential Inauguration of their father, Donald Trump. Trump Jr. is facing criticism for a tweeting in the hours after the London attack on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, a months-old comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that terror attacks are part of living in a big city. (Saul Loeb via AP, Pool, File)

LONDON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism for a tweet sent in the hours after Wednesday's London attack that included a months-old comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that terror attacks are part of living in a big city, but left out that Khan was noting that residents need to "be prepared" for such attacks.

Trump Jr. tweeted : "You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan." The tweet included a link to a Sept. 22 story from Britain's Independent newspaper that included Khan's quote to the Evening Standard days earlier. Khan was speaking to the newspaper from New York, a day after a bomb went off in the city, leaving more than two dozen people hurt.

"Part and parcel of living in a great global city is you've got to be prepared for these things. You've got to be vigilant. You've got to support the police doing an incredibly hard job," he said.

British Member of Parliament Wes Streeting was among numerous Britons who responded to the tweet with criticism. He called Trump Jr. "a disgrace" and accused him of using a terrorist attack for "political gain."

When asked about Trump Jr. on Thursday, Khan told CNN: "I'm not going to respond to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. I've been doing far more important things over the past 24 hours."

He added that "terrorists hate the fact" that cities including London, New York and Paris have "diverse communities living together peacefully."