Trump To Issue New Executive Order On Travel Ban Monday

After Trump's first executive order on travel ban was widely criticized, he is expected to issue a new version of it Monday, which will exclude Iraq from the list.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign Monday a new executive order on his controversial travel ban at the Department of Homeland Security, according to senior government officials familiar with the matter, the POLITICO reported. The new version of his executive order on immigration will exclude Iraq, which is a key ally in U.S.' fight against the Islamic State group.

Iraq has been removed from the original list at the insistence of the Pentagon and State Department as officials feared that if Iraq featured on the travel ban list, it could obstruct the U.S. fight against the Islamic State, according to ABC News.

The new executive order will temporarily stop all refugees from coming to the U.S., a senior administration official said, as reported by various media publications. The previous order included a 120-day ban on all refugees, except Syria, which was barred indefinitely. However, the new ban would remove the extra restrictions on Syrian refugees, the New York Times reported.

It remains unclear how long the temporary ban would go on.

Trump administration officials have pointed out the new order aims to overcome the legal challenges to the previous one. The new order's goals will remain the same — to prevent terrorists from entering the U.S., while the government reviews the vetting system for refugees and visa applicants from certain parts of the world, the Times reported.

On Jan. 27, Trump had signed an executive order halting all refugee admissions and temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. Instantly, there was chaos at airports around the world. Many passengers, who had green cards that allowed them to live and work in the U.S., were also barred from flights into the country. Others who had visas were unsure whether they would be allowed to enter the U.S. and many of those who could manage to arrive at airports in the U.S. were stopped.

The January executive order was criticized by several former high-ranking diplomats, security officials and even CEOs of companies such as Apple, Google, Ford, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Uber, Netflix and Starbucks, CNN had reported in January.

The new order had been rumored for several weeks but was postponed from Wednesday after Trump's speech to the Congress. His team apparently wanted to keep the momentum going from the address, POLITICO reported.

