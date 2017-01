Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) stands next to Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump during their meeting in New York, September 25, 2016. Kobi Gideon/Government Press Office (GPO)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTX2SIO7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. President Donald Trump will speak by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, the White House said.

Trump, who was sworn in on Friday, has criticized former President Barack Obama's policies toward Israel and has promised to improve relations after taking office.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrea Ricci)