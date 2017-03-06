Trump Insists Wiretapping Claims Are Right, Newsmax CEO Says

Donald Trump insists he will be proven right over claims his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped the Trump Tower before the 2016 presidential election, Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy wrote in an article Sunday. Ruddy, who runs the conservative-leaning media house, is known to be a longtime friend of Trump.

In a series of tweets early Saturday, the president alleged the Obama administration snooped on him last October when he was the Republican presidential candidate. The 70-year-old did not back his claims with any evidence. However, according to Ruddy, Trump said he will investigate whether Obama really had wires tapped at the Trump Tower.

“I spoke with the President twice yesterday about the wiretap story. I haven’t seen him this pissed off in a long time,” Ruddy wrote in the article on Newsmax. “When I mentioned Obama ‘denials’ about the wiretaps, he shot back: ‘This will be investigated, it will all come out. I will be proven right.’”

Obama, through his spokesman, denied the allegations, and former National Director of Intelligence James Clapper and Sen. Mark Rubio, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday they do not know of such surveillance on Trump.

However, conservative talk radio host Mark Levin said on “Fox & Friends” there is an overwhelming evidence the Obama administration spied on Trump and that Democrats are trying to cover it up.

“The FBI sought and was granted a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court” order, Levin said, even though Clapper maintained such an order was not issued for Trump Tower to any of the agencies under his jurisdiction.

Furthermore, Levin alleged the FBI, CIA, the National Security Agency, the Justice Department and two other agencies started a probe on Trump and his team in October as part of the investigation into Russia’s activities. He also cited a Guardian story saying the FBI “applied for a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in order to monitor four members of the Trump team” during the election campaign.

The Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff (California) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (California), and Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis slammed Trump’s allegations.

“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice ... as part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false,” Lewis said.

On Sunday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer urged Congress to include Trump’s wiretapping claims into its investigation on Russia’s involvement in the presidential election. Also, according to a New York Times report, FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly deny Trump’s wiretapping allegations. Senior authorities told the daily Sunday that Comey said Trump’s claims against Obama were false and asked the Justice Department on Saturday to correct the record. However, the department has not released any statement in this regard.

