Trump hush-money trial jury reaches verdict

The News

The jury in Donald Trump’s hush-money trial has reached a verdict, which will be announced shortly.

The 12-person panel of Manhattan residents began deliberating Wednesday morning after receiving instructions from Judge Juan Merchan. Their decision is history in the making as this is the first time a former president has ever been charged with a felony.

In the case brought by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of allegedly falsifying business records to conceal damaging information and mislead voters ahead of the 2016 US presidential election, and allegedly violating state and federal laws. Trump, who is again the Republican forerunner for president, pleaded not guilty.