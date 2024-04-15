Trump’s hush-money trial: at a glance

Donald Trump in court in New York on 15 April 2024.

Donald Trump in court in New York on 15 April 2024. Photograph: Jabin Botsford/Pool via AP

Donald Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges. The 2024 Republican presumptive presidential nominee faces the threat of prison if he is convicted. The New York case alleges Trump falsified the financial transaction behind the $130,000 hush money paid to the adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Here’s what you need to know about the case and what’s happening today:

15 April at a glance

The hush-money trial began on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom and is expected to last about six weeks. Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. New York judge Juan Merchan is overseeing the trial.

Trump arrived at court shortly after 9am. Speaking to reporters before he entered the courtroom, the former president claimed the trial was “an assault on America” and “an attack on a political opponent”.

Both sides – Trump’s defense team and the Manhattan prosecutors – spent hours disputing evidentiary issues, including whether the infamous Access Hollywood tape from 2016 in which Trump bragged that he could sexually assault women because of his fame could be shown.

Merchan reiterated that the Access Hollywood tape could not be shown but that the transcript could be shown to jurors.

Merchan also reiterated his gag order banning Trump from attacking witnesses or family members of court officials and warned that Trump could be held in contempt and jailed if he violated the order.

The judge will hold a hearing on 23 April on prosecutors’ request to fine Trump $3,000 over social media posts that they say violated the gag order barring him from attacking witnesses.

Trump appeared to nod off hours before jury selection on the first day of his historic hush-money criminal trial, several hours into lugubrious legal battles over evidence that dominated the morning session.

Jury selection did not start until about 2.30pm ET. Merchan swore in the first batch of 96 potential panelists. More than half were excused after saying they could not be fair and impartial.

The day ended without any jurors being seated. The selection process was scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

Key characters and facts

Trump hush-money trial status: Trump pleaded not guilty; trial began 15 April 2024.

default

Charges: 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

Hush-money case summary: The case involves a hush-money scheme during the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen paid $130,000 to the adult film star Stormy Daniels to quash her story about having an extramarital affair with the former president. Trump has denied the affair took place. Prosecutors accuse the former president of illegally reimbursing Cohen for the hush-money payment by falsely classifying the transaction, executed by the Trump Organization, as legal expenses.

Verdict before election? Likely

What has happened in the case so far