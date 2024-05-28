Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments begin in Manhattan

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday. Defense lawyers and prosecutors are scheduled to begin their closing arguments in the felony trial of the former president, who is charged with making hush-money payments to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. Pool Photo by Andrew Kelly/UPI

May 28 (UPI) -- Donald Trump is in court in Manhattan Tuesday as closing arguments in the hush-money trial against him begin.

Attorney Joshua Steinglass delivered the prosecution's closing argument. He focused on solidifying the testimony of star witnesses Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He also emphasized the role the alleged "catch and kill" scheme may have had in the 2016 election.

The stories purchased by Trump for the purpose of stopping them from being published were "unlawful campaign contributions," according to the attorney.

"It turned out to be one of the most valuable contributions anyone ever made to the Trump campaign," Steinglass said. "This scheme cooked up by these men at this time could very well be what got President Trump elected."

Defense attorney Todd Blanche rebuked allegations that the hush-money payments and catch-and-kill scheme were part of an attempt to influence the election. He said payments to Cohen to be given to Daniels were disclosed on a 1099 form. He pushed back on the notion that Trump felt National Enquirer stories would influence the results of the 2016 election.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives for his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI

"The idea that even sophisticated people like President Trump and David Pecker believed that positive stories in the National Enquirer could influence the 2016 election is preposterous," Blanche said.

Blanche went piece by piece through the testimony of Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, telling the jury that his testimony contained no evidence. His argument, which lasted through most of the morning, sought to attack the credibility of Cohen.

Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and daughter-in-law Lara Trump watch former President Donald Trump speak to reporters as he arrives for his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Andrew Kelly/UPI

Trump's defense circled back to its cross examination of Cohen about a phone call he made to Trump on bodyguard Keith Schiller's phone. Cohen said the call was about authorizing the payment to Daniels. Blanche said the call was about Cohen receiving harassing calls.

"His words cannot be trusted and I'm going to end this summation the same way I told you a few minutes ago that you know you cannot rely on him," Blanche said of Cohen. "Cohen lies to family, when it matters, when it doesn't."

Former President Donald Trump returns to the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI

Blanche also downplayed the importance of Trump's alleged affair with Daniels, arguing that the case is about business documents, not affairs. He characterized it as beginning with "extortion" by Daniels, who was attempting to capitalize on the Access Hollywood tape.

"President Trump is innocent," Blanche told the jury. "He did not commit any crimes, and the district attorney has not met their burden of proof -- period. The evidence is all in."

Eric Trump speaks at a press conference outside of the courthouse where former President Donald Trump attends closing arguments in his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Trump faces 34 felony charges related to falsifying business documents in an alleged attempt to cover up hush-money payments made to Daniels.

Jury deliberations may begin as early as Tuesday, following arguments from the defense and prosecution. Instructions for the jury were hashed out last week and Judge Juan Merchan said he delivered those instructions on Thursday.

Lara Trump speaks at a press conference outside of the courthouse where former President Donald Trump attends closing arguments in his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Trump's defense team leaned on witnesses from the Trump organization as well as Cohen's former attorney Robert Costello. They sought to combat Cohen's testimony with Costello's account of events in an attempt to discredit Trump's former attorney.

Cohen and Daniels testified for the prosecution. Cohen shared details about arranging payments for Daniels and negotiating a deal to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

Daniels recounted meeting Trump in a hotel suite after a golf tournament and engaging in an affair with him. She also recalled going public with the story of the affair.

Trump has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On his way into the courtroom, Trump was joined by his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and his daughter, Tiffany.