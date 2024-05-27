Trump honors U.S. war dead, wishes 'Happy Memorial Day' to 'human scum' in legal cases

On a solemn day of remembrance and honoring the nation's fallen heroes, former President Donald Trump posted rival messages honoring America's military war dead and wishing a "Happy Memorial Day to All," including, he wrote, "the Human Scum" involved in his New York legal cases.

A lengthy mid-morning missive on his Truth Social platform focused exclusively on his court battles, primarily in New York state.

The post took aim at the proceedings by a writer who won a sexual assault and defamation civil case against Trump as well as the business fraud case brought by the New York attorney general that has resulted in an almost $500 million judgment against him, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric and the family empire, the Trump Organization.

It also included a swipe at the judge presiding over the ongoing criminal case against him in Manhattan, in which closing arguments are expected to begin on Tuesday.

A screen grab of a Memorial Day message former President Donald Trump has posted on his social media platform.

Trump also pinned to his Truth Social account a photo of him at attention and saluting at a war memorial with the following quote: "We can never replace the, We can never repay them. But we can always remember. Today, that is what we are doing — we remember."

Trump's reverence of U.S military casualties has been called into question in the past.

Last fall, former White House chief of staff John Kelly confirmed in a statement that then-President Trump disparaged American service members and veterans.

"A person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them,'" wrote Kelly, a retired four-star general whose son was killed in combat in Afghanistan. "A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because ‘it doesn’t look good for me.’ A person who demonstrated open contempt for a Gold Star family — for all Gold Star families — on TV during the 2016 campaign, and rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in America’s defense are ‘losers’ and wouldn’t visit their graves in France.”

Trump has denied the claim. And he rifled off a scathing attack on Kelly on social media after the general issued his statement.

“John Kelly, by far the dumbest of my Military people, just picked up the theme of the Radical Left’s lying about Gold Star Families and Soldiers, in his hatred of me,” Trump wrote. “He was incapable of doing a good job, it was too much for him, and I couldn’t stand the guy, so I fired him like a ‘dog.'”

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump Memorial Day missive includes 'human scum' in NY legal proceedings