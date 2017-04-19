Trump to hold news conference next week on U.S. veterans issues

U.S. President Donald Trump smiles after signing S.544, the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act, at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will hold a news conference on April 27 to discuss veterans issues, as he tries to elevate an issue he campaigned on heavily last year.

Trump made the statement as he signed into law the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act, which allows veterans to obtain more access to healthcare outside the Department of Veterans Affairs system.

The news conference was scheduled to be held as Trump nears the 100-day benchmark of his presidency on April 29.

Trump spent a lot of time advocating for better treatment for veterans during his presidential campaign last year. He said that at the news conference he would discuss progress at the VA since he took office on Jan. 20.

