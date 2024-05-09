Trump hits back at George Conway with 2016 election night photos

In a post on his Truth Social site, former President Trump took a dig at George Conway, with pictures of Conway from his 2016 election night win.

“Mr. Kellyanne Conway celebrating my Victory in 2016!” Trump posted Thursday.

One photo showed Conway wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with his wife, former top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, and another showed him filming Trump with a crowd of supporters.

Conway, who announced his divorce from Kellyanne Conway last year, has become a frequent Trump critic.

While Kellyanne Conway remained loyal to Trump throughout his time in office, he went on to fund The Lincoln Project with several other Republicans who were opposed to Trump and looking to keep him from securing a second term.

Since then, the two have been battling it out on air and online, criticizing one another. Conway, a conservative lawyer, has frequently commented on Trump’s web of legal battles.

In an interview last Thursday, Conway dismissed Trump’s claims that he was not sleeping in court, after reporters noticed Trump appeared to doze off during his hush money trial in New York.

Conway slammed Trump’s reputation for not arriving to Trump Tower before 11 a.m., as well as the at White House because he “wasn’t an early riser.” The court is requiring the former president to be in-person early in the morning.

In January, Trump walked out of the courtroom when closing arguments began in his defamation case against writer E. Jean Carroll.

Now, he must sit in court and restrain his comments, because of a gag order, and Conway said he doesn’t think Trump has the “complete ability to control himself.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.