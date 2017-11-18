Trump: 'Hillary, get on with your life'

President Trump on Saturday returned to attacking his favorite target: Hillary Clinton, the election foe he vanquished more than a year ago.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time,” the commander in chief tweeted.

Trump continued: “She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!”

It wasn’t clear what, exactly, Trump was responding to. But Clinton recently suggested to Mother Jones that Russian government interference undermined the “legitimacy” of Trump’s win.

“There are lots of questions about its legitimacy,” the 2016 Democratic nominee said in the interview, published this week. “And we don’t have a method for contesting that in our system. That’s why I’ve long advocated for an independent commission to get to the bottom of what happened.”

She added: “Because, look, this is the first time we’ve ever been attacked by a foreign adversary, and then they suffer no real consequences.”

Hillary Clinton on Trump's election: "There are lots of questions about its legitimacy" https://t.co/R04rgFeSwE pic.twitter.com/rhH7jQlqQT — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) November 17, 2017





Both Trump and Clinton have continued to lob criticisms of one another long after the election. Clinton talked to Mother Jones while promoting her memoir, “What Happened,” while Trump takes to Twitter for his attacks.

“There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!” the president exclaimed last month.

After winning the Oval Office, Trump signaled he was done with going after Clinton. “She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways, and I am not looking to hurt them at all,” he told the New York Times.

But Trump has repeatedly urged his own Justice Department to investigate Clinton instead of looking into his campaign’s contacts with Russians. The U.S. intelligence community has accused the Kremlin of spearheading the hacks that led to WikiLeaks publishing troves of emails from Democratic officials.

Read more from Yahoo News: