Trump healthcare plan faces possible defeat as four Republican senators 'plan to oppose bill'

Republican leaders in the Senate finally unveiled a draft of the healthcare legislation aimed at replacing Obamacare, but immediately hit a huge obstacle with at least four of the party’s Senators saying they would not vote for the plan in its current form.

The fate of the bill is now up in the air - not for the first time - with Democrats only needing the support of three Republicans to vote down the legislation. The Republicans hold a 52 to 48 advantage in the Senate, and can afford to lose two votes, with Vice President Mike Pence being able to beak a tie.

But passage will not be easy with members on both sides of the Senate angry about the secrecy involved in the drafting on the legislation by the Republican leadership, which meant the first thing many Senators saw of the draft bill was when it was released on Thursday morning and reservations about the content were quick to surface.

One of President Donald Trump’s main promises on the campaign trial was to repeal and replace his predecessor Barack Obama’s signature healthcare policy. He held a congratulatory press conference when a version of the bill passed through the House last month, having already been re-drafted once - but apparently later privately based the House bill as “mean”.

Mr Trump welcomed the 142-page Senate draft, saying that he wanted a health plan “with heart”. He told reporters at the White House that healthcare legislation will require “a little negotiation, but it's going to be very good.” He said he doubted Democrats would help. He later tweeted he was “very supportive” of the bill.

However, the problems run much deeper than that, with any chance of a vote on the bill - which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants for next week - getting smaller by the day. A draft of the bill shows that the Senate legislation is similar to the House’s American Health Care Act. The Senate bill would make major changes to the US’s healthcare system, including drastically scaling back government spending on Medicaid – a healthcare programme for the poor – and terminating the ACA’s taxes on the rich and health insurers. However, the plan would maintain Obamacare’s subsidies to help people afford individual coverage.

“The current bill does not repeal Obamacare,” Rand Paul, one of the four Senators, along with Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah, who have said in a joint statement that they're “not ready to vote for this bill.”

“It does not keep our promises to the American people. I will oppose it coming to the floor in its current form, but I remain open to negotiations, “ Mr Paul said.

A number of Republicans such as Susan Collins and Maine said it was “too soon” to judge the bill until they had had a chance to read it. Veteran Senator John McCain said the draft bill was better than Obamacare in "100 ways," but like many Senators wanted to study the bill further and consult with his state's governor.

States with a large population receiving Medicare, health insurance for seniors, or Medicaid, government-subsidised insurance for low-income or disabled people, may be negatively affected by the bill in its current draft.

With a third of the Senate coming up for re-election in 2018, many will have to weigh the state-wide implications before voting for the bill.

Democratic leaders of Congress, who want the Obamacare law fixed but not abandoned, immediately attacked Senate Republicans' version.

”The president said the House bill was mean,“ said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. ”The Senate bill may be even meaner.“

Mr McConnell said Democrats chose not to help frame the bill.

”I regret that our Democratic friends made clear early on that they did not want to work with us in a serious, bipartisan way to address the Obamacare status quo. But Republicans believe we have a responsibility to act, and we are,“ Mr McConnell said.

Like the House bill, the Senate would repeal a penalty associated with the individual mandate requiring most people to have health insurance or else pay a fine. Policy experts said that would keep more young, healthy people out of the market and likely create a sicker patient pool.

The legislation would also repeal the penalty associated with the mandate that employers provide employees health insurance.