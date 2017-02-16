Trump health pick says maternity coverage should be optional

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Seema Verma, left, then President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, gets on an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Verma, the businesswoman selected by President Donald Trump to oversee Medicaid, the health care program for 74 million low-income Americans, has said the program is structurally flawed at its core by policies that burden states and foster dependency in the poor. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's pick to lead the government's major health insurance programs says maternity coverage should be optional for patients.

Indiana health care consultant Seema Verma tells the Senate Finance Committee that patients — not the government — should determine the insurance benefits they need.

Verma was facing questions from Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow about the Obama-era health law. That law made maternity and newborn coverage a mandatory benefit for all health insurance plans.

Verma tells Stabenow that some women want maternity coverage and "some women might not choose that."

Republicans have criticized the law's requirement that insurers cover a standard set of "essential" benefits, including women's health services.

Verma would head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which also oversees the 2010 health law.