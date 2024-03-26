Trump hawking ‘God Bless The USA Bible’ ahead of Christian holiday

Add “Bibles” to the list of items Donald Trump is peddling as his legal fees continue to grow.

The former president took to Truth Social Tuesday to urge his supporters to buy the “God Bless the USA Bible” — a $59.99 Bible inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood’s song.

“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible,” Trump posted, linking to a website featuring the books.

While money from the sales is not being funneled to Trump’s campaign, according to the Bible’s website, Trump did license the agreement — which means he’s likely profiting from it.

“GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms,” the site says.

Trump has already hawked trading cards, pieces of a suit he wore when he became the first former president to have his mugshot taken (alongside copies of the mugshot), $399 branded sneakers and stake in his social media company.

Tuesday’s sell comes the day after a panel of state appeals judges in New York lowered the amount of the bond he must post to stop enforcement of a $454 million civil judgment for corporate fraud to just $175 million.

That ruling came after Trump obtained a $91.6 million bond earlier this month to stave off enforcement of an $83.3 million verdict against him for defaming author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump has denied the claim, but a federal civil-court jury found him liable for sexual assault.