Trump and Haley battle neck and neck in Vermont Republican primary

Former President Donald Trump and challenger Nikki Haley are engaged in a see-saw battle in the Republican presidential primary in Vermont that has seen constant lead changes since the polls closed at 7 p.m.

With 106 of the 247 towns in Vermont reporting, the Vermont Secretary of State's website showed Trump and Haley within one vote of each other. Trump was in the lead, with 10,992 votes and Haley was trailing with 10,991 votes.

University of Vermont political science professor Alex Garlick said before the race that Vermont was Haley's best chance to win a state for the first time in her contest with Trump.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at her campaign rally on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington hotel in South Burlington.

"Vermont has a history of favoring moderate Republican candidates, and she got the endorsement of (Vermont) Gov. Scott over the weekend," Garlick said. "I don't think that makes her a favorite, but she has her best shot."

Scott has long been critical of Trump, and introduced Haley at a rally she held in South Burlington, Vermont, on Sunday, March 3. On Monday, Scott sent a text message out widely in Vermont, urging Republican primary voters to pick Haley.

2024 Vermont Primary Election: Live Results and Maps

"Vermont has a decision to make, and on Tuesday, March 5th we have an opportunity to showcase our deep-rooted independent streak," Scott wrote. "After years of controversy, violent rhetoric and growing polarization, the very last thing we need is four more years of Donald Trump."

Super Tuesday watch party hosted by Donald Trump at Mar-a Lago on March 5, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Scott called Haley "our only chance to ensure American has the choice it deserves in November."

Vermont has 17 delegates in its Republican primary. The candidate who wins the statewide race with 50% of the vote gets all the delegates. Otherwise, the delegates are split. Garlick said in the 2016 Republican primary in Vermont, Trump defeated former Ohio Governor John Kasich 33% to 30%. Each candidate received eight delegates, split down the middle.

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 660-1841 or ddambrosi@gannett.com. Follow him on X @DanDambrosioVT.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Trump and Haley engaged in tight battle in Vermont Republican primary