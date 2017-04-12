Trump Had Praised Putin Despite Deteriorating Relations With Russia

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the president-elect said that he would be willing to lift the newly-imposed sanctions if Russia helps the U.S. in its fight against terrorism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the United States and Russian relationship has "degraded" after President Donald Trump took office. "It can be said that the level of trust at the working level, especially at the military level, has not become better but most likely has degraded," Putin said in an interview, reports said.

Putin's comments came after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Moscow and met his counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss relations with the U.S. after the airstrike on Syria and the consequent reports that claimed Russia knew about the chemical gas attack and the Kremlin needs to stop backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

U.S. Intelligence agencies have tried to accuse Putin of trying to help Trump during the presidential elections. However, Trump has denied all claims and also refused to directly call on the Russian president. Instead Trump expressed his desire to have closer ties between the two nations while he is still president. Trump's fondness for the Kremlin can be seen throughout his time when he took office and even before that.

1. In February 2017, Trump said he respects Putin during a Super Bowl interview with Bill O’Reilly. The U.S. president also defended his Russian counterpart when the Fox News host called him a killer.

"There are a lot of killers," Trump said. "Do you think our country is so innocent?"

2. In January 2017, Trump said he believed that Russia had been responsible for the Democratic National Committee hacking in 2016. However, he said after he became president, he believed that Putin won't do it. He also mentioned that if he would have a good relationship with Putin then it would be beneficial for both the countries.

"I think it was Russia," Trump said, adding that Putin "should not be doing it."

"He won't be doing it. Russia will have much greater respect for our country when I am leading it than when other people have led it," Trump said.

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia. Russia can help us fight ISIS, which, by the way, is, number one, tricky. I mean if you look, this administration created ISIS by leaving at the wrong time. The void was created, ISIS was formed," he added.

3. Trump also praised Putin when he criticized Hillary Clinton and the Democrats.

4. In October 2007, Trump said Putin was doing a great job.

"Look at Putin -- what he's doing with Russia -- I mean, you know, what's going on over there. I mean this guy has done -- whether you like him or don't like him -- he's doing a great job in rebuilding the image of Russia and also rebuilding Russia period," Trump told Larry King on CNN.

5. Trump said that he would get along well with Putin because he "hates Obama."

"He hates Obama. He doesn’t hate us. I think he’d like me. I’d get along great with him I think. If you want to know the truth."

