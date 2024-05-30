Trump guilty verdict sparks SC politicians to blame Biden administration

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records which are connected to Trump’s role in paying porn actress Stormy Daniels hush-money to cover up a sexual liaison. He is the first president to be criminally convicted.

South Carolina Republicans reacted with harsh statements against the decision, but some directly targeted President Joe Biden, trying to connect him with the prosecution.

State Rep. Adam Morgan, R-Greenville, who is running for a Congress in District 4 against incumbent William Timmons, wrote via social media platform X the “weaponization of government against President Trump” is a “travesty,” then blamed Biden.

“The American people have seen the lengths that the Biden administration will go to attack its political enemies. We look forward to telling the Biden administration what we think in the November election.”

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., didn’t directly go after Biden, but hinted at the president in her message via X.

“The outpouring of support for President Trump suggests one thing: this administration has broken our justice system,” Mace tweeted. “Now, it is in the hands of the American people to fix it.”

Her office sent a statement after she tweeted. “The Biden administration has treated its authority like we’re in a third world, banana republic, leading to an unjust guilty verdict against Donald Trump. Men and women risk their lives for our democracy, not for it to be treated as disposable. This is a dark day for American justice,” it said.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott,R-S.C., and former 2024 presidential candidate tweeted out a video of himself, where he wrote on X “Joe Biden, you’re fired. We the People stand with Donald J. Trump.”

Mark Burns, a pastor and congressional District 3 candidate, uploaded a video to X about the decision, saying the guilty verdict will re-elect Trump. He also blamed Biden.

“This is election interference at the highest caliber because Joe Biden is not man enough or even woke enough or cognizant enough to run his own campaign. He has to sink his DOJ gestapo order to go after Donald Trump. The leading candidate and the presumptive republican nominee, his number one opponent.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., did not accuse Biden, but said it was “politically motivated.”

“This verdict says more about the system than the allegations. It will be seen as politically motivated and unfair, and it will backfire tremendously on the political Left,” Graham’s email read.

And Trump also blamed Biden.

“This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it’s just a disgrace. And we’ll keep fighting. We’ll fight till the end, and we’ll win because our country has gone to hell,” Trump said outside the courthouse, later released in a statement.

Trump and allies have long asserted that the former president is a victim of a Democratic-led conspiracy against him, without providing any proof. His criminal prosecution was recommended by grand juries, made up of members of the public. His federal cases are overseen by an independent special counsel under the U.S. Department of Justice.

The sentencing will be July 12. Trump is expected to appeal the decision.