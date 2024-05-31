Trump guilty verdict: NY's GOP reps fume, Dems say "no one is above the law."

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler declared Donald Trump's conviction on 34 criminal charges "destructive" to the country, and "a sad day for America." Fellow GOP Rep. Marc Molinaro called the jury's sweeping guilty verdict "a perversion of our justice system."

Alison Esposito, a House Republican candidate running in a district between Lawler's and Molinaro's, blasted the outcome of the six-week trial in Manhattan as a "dark day in American Politics."

"This is not America," she fumed in a statement. "This is reminiscent of third world countries."

Republicans of all stripes, even moderates facing competitive House races in New York swing districts, reacted with nearly universal outrage to the conclusion of Trump's hush-money trial, all speaking in similar ways about Trump as the victim of politically motivated prosecution rather than a defendant found guilty after a vigorous defense.

Rep. Mike Lawler talks with his constituents during his Mobile Office Hours event at Haverstraw Village Hall Feb. 22, 2024.

Democrats, meanwhile, called out what they saw as hypocrisy by the party that claims the mantle of "law and order."

"Republicans like Mike Lawler are standing by a twice-impeached, criminally convicted former president even when they know he is a threat to our national security," former Rep. Mondaire Jones wrote on X about the incumbent he's challenging. "So much for convincing voters they support law and order."

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones holds a press conference outside the Pearl River office of Rep. Mike Lawler to denounce House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Dec. 20, 2023.

What did a jury convict Trump of?

A 12-member jury convicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush- money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. His then-attorney, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid off Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election to buy her silence about an alleged affair with Trump. Trump, who later repaid Cohen, was charged with trying to pass off the expense as legal fees in checks, invoices and ledger entries.

The judge who presided over the case is set to sentence Trump on July 11. The former president also faces charges in three other criminal cases about his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat and the classified documents he allegedly took home after leaving the White House.

What did Hudson Valley GOP heavyweights say?

Lawler, a first-term member from Rockland County, scoffed at the hush-money charges as effectively a "campaign finance violation" that federal authorities declined to prosecute. He accused Manhattan's district attorney and other New York Democrats of waging "political war on their enemies" and interfering in this year's presidential election.

"Our elections should be decided at the ballot box by voters, not by partisan prosecutors with a political ax to grind," he said.

Rep. Marc Molinaro talks during a swearing-in ceremony in Saugerties, NY, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Molinaro, also a freshman holding a New York swing seat, took the same view — that the case was nothing more than an attack by Democrats on a "political rival."

"This is a perversion of our justice system," he wrote. "The leading contender for the presidency doesn't belong behind bars."

How did Trump's local opponents respond?

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Yonkers Democrat, issued both a peppy reaction — "BONG! Today, our justice system beat Donald Trump!" — and a somber one in which he predicted more legal consequences ahead for the former president.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, photographed April 24, 2024 after a press conference with Town of Mamaroneck officials at the intersection of Madison Ave. and New Jefferson Street. The town plans to use a $2 million grant that Bowman helped secure to create a roundabout at the busy intersection, which also includes an entrance to I-95.

"No one in this country is above the law — including former President Trump," he wrote. "Being convicted for falsifying business records with hush money is only the beginning of being held accountable for his crimes."

Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who's challenging Bowman in a June 25 primary, also cast the verdict by "12 average Americans" as proof that "no one is above the law," and looked ahead to the presidential race.

"Now, we must get to work making sure Donald Trump never holds office in America again," Latimer wrote.

Rep. Pat Ryan, the Ulster County Democrat representing the Hudson Valley district north of Lawler's, reacted to the verdict by posting a headline about the verdict and taking a short jab at his opponent, Alison Esposito.

He asked: "Hey, @EspositoforNY, do you still support this convicted felon?"

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Trump's guilty verdict: How Hudson Valley politicians reacted