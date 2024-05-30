Trump guilty

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all charges in a historic hush money trial. A U.S. Olympic figure skating coach was banned for life for misconduct. And dangerous weather continues to threaten Texas.

A historic guilty verdict

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his New York criminal case, which centered on allegations that he falsified business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime. The historic verdict will have an uncertain impact on the 2024 presidential election.

The questions I'm asking:

People react after former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was convicted in his criminal trial outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. A New York jury convicted Donald Trump on all charges in his hush money case on May 30, 2024 in a seismic development barely five months ahead of the election where he seeks to recapture the White House.

Jury finds Daybell guilty of murder

Chad Daybell was found guilty of the murders of his late wife and his two stepchildren on Thursday in a case that drew national attention to the “doomsday” religious beliefs involved. Daybell, 55, could face the death penalty because of what prosecutors said were "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel" factors of the case.

What happened? Joshua "JJ" Vallow was 7 and Tylee Ryan was 16 when the children were last seen in September 2019. Their bodies were found on their stepfather’s property in Idaho months later. Daybell was also charged in connection to the death of Tammy Daybell, 49, who died under "suspicious circumstances" in October 2019. 👉 Take a closer look at the case.

Real quick

Bad weather still in the forecast

More than 170,000 Texas homes and businesses remained in the dark Thursday as residents cleaned up from weeks of wild storms and tornadoes amid concerns that more severe weather was on the way. The National Weather Service warned that some storms forecast for Thursday into Friday may be severe, producing large hail and damaging winds. The parade of wild weather through Texas and parts of the Midwest is similar to last year, and Texas should get a reprieve next week, when the weather disturbances will move north into the central and upper Midwest. 🌦️ See what's happening in your area.

Debris is pictured in the aftermath of tornadoes and extreme weather in Sanger, Texas on May 29, 2024.

📸 See weather photos: Lightning, tornadoes and wild storms.

Olympic coach banned for life

U.S. Olympic pairs figure skating coach Dalilah Sappenfield, under investigation for 2½ years, was banned for life Wednesday by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for violations including physical and emotional misconduct, retaliation, abuse of process and failure to report a potential SafeSport violation.

What happened? In late 2021, Sappenfield was temporarily prohibited by SafeSport from having any contact with a dozen skaters involved in the investigation and was required to have another adult present to supervise her when she was coaching directly. The allegations against Sappenfield included verbal abuse that led 2016 U.S. national pairs champion Tarah Kayne to harm herself. 👉 Take a closer look at the allegations.

Coach Dalilah Sappenfield, right, shown with pairs figure skaters Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Christopher Knierim during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

A break from the news

