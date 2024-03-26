Trump Goes After Judge’s Daughter in Hush Money Trial Rant

Like a toddler who did not get their way, Trump threw a fit online the day after a New York judge finalized the start date for his criminal hush-money trial.

Judge Juan Merchan on Monday rejected Trump’s efforts to further delay the trial and scheduled jury selection to begin on April 15.



Trump spent Monday bashing everyone involved in the case, including Judge Merchan. He continued his assault on Tuesday, writing on his Truth Social page: “he hates me!” He then dragged Merchan’s daughter into the argument as evidence.

“His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works for Adam “Shifty” Schiff, the Democrat National Committee, (Dem)Senate Majority PAC, and even Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting the case, filed a gag order request last month that sought to protect any those involved in the trial from Trump’s attacks, which are often followed by threats from his supporters. The gag orders have become a regular occurrence in Trump’s legal proceedings, despite those in his orbit repeatedly asking him to keep his mouth shut.

The order would shield witnesses, jurors, and investigators from Trump, but makes no mention of the judge or anyone connected to him, including his daughter. Merchan has yet to grant the gag order request, and it remains to be seen whether an amended gag order will be filed to expand its limited scope.

The hush money case was brought last year after a grand jury indicted Trump on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to hide the payments made to Daniels. It was originally set to begin Monday, but was delayed after Bragg requested more time to review new documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

It is one of four criminal proceedings currently underway against Trump and the only one currently set to proceed ahead of the November election, much to his chagrin.

“They decide to wait until now, just during the election, so that I won’t be able to campaign,” Trump said to reporters Monday. “I will be appealing this.”

