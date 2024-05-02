Trump Gets Quick Lesson In Recent History After Awkward Error During Rally Rant

Donald Trump on Wednesday seemed to forget who was president in 2021 as he called on voters to remember better times.

“Three years ago, we were a great nation,” Trump said at a rally in Michigan during an off day in his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. “And we will soon be a great nation again.”

Trump also praised “hard-working patriots,” claimed the the nation is being “laughed at” around the world, and launched into his usual attacks on the media, “globalists,” the “deep state,” etc.

But it was his choice of “three years ago” as a measure of greatness that struck many as curious given that he wasn’t president three years ago.

President Joe Biden had already been in office more than three months.

Biden by this point three years ago had signed dozens of executive orders reversing Trump policies, and signed into law the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package aimed at helping the nation out of the COVID-19 pandemic as vaccines became widely available.

Trump lost the 2020 election, and wasn’t president three years ago ― and his critics were quick to offer a history lesson:

Oh, look— Trump is campaigning for Joe Biden.



Welcome to the resistance. — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) May 1, 2024

That’s true. Trump had been voted out of office for 4 months. That’s how we made America great again. https://t.co/2y3Coqy3wv — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 1, 2024

Donald Trump is really confused. He think he was still in office in mid-2021. If Joe Biden had said something similar, the media coverage would be breathless and merciless. But Old Man Trump says it and it's just shrugs all around. pic.twitter.com/0fVEiDWflp — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 1, 2024

No wonder Trump is terrible in numbers. Now I can see why he always is in some type of fraud in all his business ventures. — DeBunk MAGAs (@DebunkM9790) May 1, 2024

Wow, he’s actually right about something — Common Sense (@Cmmnsensedspnsr) May 1, 2024

Math Is Hard Ken https://t.co/GjkjMQtWsU — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 2, 2024

Holy shit he didn’t lie for a change — my journey to prison will be bigly (@LetTheBirdDie) May 1, 2024

We were…we had just fired you https://t.co/rR9oiWzWhb — Puppy (@liberalpuppy) May 2, 2024