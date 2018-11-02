Trump Gets Dragged By Twitter Users For ‘Game Of Thrones’-Inspired Sanctions Tweet

President Donald Trump is touting his reimposition of all U.S. sanctions﻿ on

President Donald Trump is touting his reimposition of all U.S. sanctions on Iran in a manner best described as “Lame of Thrones.”

Trump posted a tweet Friday that linked the sanctions to “Game Of Thrones,” HBO’s popular fantasy drama.

Many Twitter users suspected Trump didn’t really understand that the bleak reality of the show isn’t something the U.S. should aspire to.

You realize the whole "Winter is coming" thing is BAD, right? — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 2, 2018

You realize in this story you’re the evil Night’s King and the rest of us are a Jon Snow/Khaleesi/Tyrion combo right? I have a feeling you’re not gonna like the way this story ends...

(FYI Ted Cruz is Reek) — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) November 2, 2018

I can't stop laughing at this!! It's so...so....CAMPY!! And ridiculous.

You do realize ALL WORLD LEADERS are laughing at you right now? pic.twitter.com/Y6qppYbmz7 — Kim M. ️ (@Blacklace40) November 2, 2018

Some were just confused.

I thought this was one if the parody accounts — Bruyère 🧛 (@britneychienne) November 2, 2018

He truly thinks being president is just a TV show. — Anjelica Holdman (@AnjelicaHoldman) November 2, 2018

Others considered the president’s tweet a sign of the times.

Others decided to answer Trump’s “GoT” reference with their own.

A few people decided the best plan of action was to slightly modify Trump’s tweet.

The tweet didn’t go over to well with “Game of Thrones” cast member Maisie Williams, who sent this response.

HBO wasn’t happy with the tweet either.

“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” the cable network said in a statement to CNBC.