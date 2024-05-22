Trump fundraiser in San Francisco to be held next month, according to reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fundraiser for former President Donald Trump’s campaign to retake the White House will be held in San Francisco next month, according to reports. The fundraiser is being co-hosted by billionaire venture capitalist David Sacks and his wife Jacqueline Sacks, CEO of children’s clothing line, Saint Haven, an invitation obtained by Reuters indicates.

Sri Lankan-born businessman Chamath Palihapitiya is co-hosting the event with the couple.

VIP attendance for the June 6 event costs $50,000 per person with host committee attendance running as high as $500,000 per couple. The event is to feature a reception and dinner with the former president and current GOP frontrunner in attendance.

According to Puck News, which first reported the story, the fundraiser will be held at the Sacks’ Pacific Heights mansion. David Sacks co-hosts the “All-In Podcast” with Palihapitiya and was a one-time backer of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ bid for president.

