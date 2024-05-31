Trump was found guilty and the internet exploded with jeers, outrage. Here come the memes

A New York jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of business fraud charges related to an alleged "hush money" payment to an adult film actress in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election in an effort to influence the election's outcome.

Of course, the internet is in flames. As soon as news of the verdict was announced, people got to work on their memes.

Here's how the internet is reacting to Trump's new felon status.

What was Trump convicted of?

The former president was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors successfully convinced a jury that Trump disguised hush money as legal expenses.

Trump is the first former president to be convicted of a crime.

How is the internet reacting to Trump's verdict?

People have been using X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts and jokes about Trump being found guilty.

Here are some of the most interacted-with jokes and memes we've seen this morning.

Even late night shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon have been getting in on the meme-sharing today.

A few X accounts have been sharing the news of Trump's conviction by introducing him in unique ways.

‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 felony counts. pic.twitter.com/9PuYnLAaNb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 30, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump, star of Donald Trump's Real Estate Tycoon! (2002), has been found guilty on 34 of 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. pic.twitter.com/iPXTkZ8JRZ — IGN (@IGN) May 30, 2024

How are Trump supporters reacting to the guilty verdict?

Trump supporters are certainly not in a joking mood today.

Many Trump supporters are still standing by the former president and showing their support online. Several have even donated to his campaign as a show of solidarity.

There is massive movement in the donor class. Unprecedented. https://t.co/DaJSOnoeBk — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 31, 2024

I don't often donate to political campaigns but I will be making a sizable donation to the Trump campaign tonight — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 30, 2024

A few Trump supporters have even said the former president could be president from jail if it comes to that.

How has Trump's family reacted to the guilty verdict?

Former First Lady Melania Trump has remained silent about the jury's conviction since news broke Thursday afternoon.

Trump's oldest daughter Ivanka Trump has also stayed quiet about the verdict. Her last post of support was Thursday when she shared a photo of herself as a young child with her father, captioned, "I love you dad."

Their silence has sparked inspiration for more internet memes, of course.

Statement from Melania Trump supporting her beloved husband: pic.twitter.com/pXBw8lFJ6p — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 31, 2024

However, Donald Trump Jr. has tweeted and retweeted several statements of support and outrage.

Guilty on all counts. The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole. November 5 is our last chance to save it. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2024

This is what a 3rd world Banana Republic looks like. https://t.co/4pftRr4VZE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2024

Trump's son Eric Trump has tweeted once since the conviction.

May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 30, 2024

How are Florida leaders reacting to Trump's verdict?

Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump.



That… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 30, 2024

The Republican Party of Florida issued a statement after the conviction yesterday saying, "From a corrupt DA to a rigged judge, President Trump's guilty verdict comes as no surprise. Trump Derangement Syndrome was alive and well in that New York courtroom, but here in the real world, Donald Trump's support only grows stronger!"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statement slamming the jury's outcome. On X, he wrote that the case is "a testament to the political debasement of the justice system."

DeSantis argues that if the defendant had not been Trump, the case wouldn't have been brought, the judge wouldn't have issued this ruling, and the jury wouldn't have found them guilty.

